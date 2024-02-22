Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Trading 1.4% Higher

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 36,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 62,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

