Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.38

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.38 and last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 2826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a market cap of $958.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

