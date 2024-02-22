Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.98

Fuchs SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €41.98 ($45.14) and last traded at €41.24 ($44.34), with a volume of 50742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €41.24 ($44.34).

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.41.

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

