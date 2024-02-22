Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Michael Price Sells 14,600 Shares

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Price sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.34, for a total transaction of C$19,564.00.

Galiano Gold Trading Down 7.5 %

Galiano Gold stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.24. 47,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 6.12. Galiano Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$278.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

