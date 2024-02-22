Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Director Purchases $132,400.00 in Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 2,366,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,313. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

