GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a C$46.00 price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.67.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GFL

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.