GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$58.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America set a C$46.00 price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL ENVIRON-TS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.67.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.