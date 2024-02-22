Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Down 6.7%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 63,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 57,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Giga Metals Stock Down 6.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of C$13.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Giga Metals Company Profile

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

