GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.08

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 799083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGD shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price target on shares of GoGold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.60 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGD

GoGold Resources Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$318.37 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.32.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.06 million. GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0270076 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoGold Resources

In other news, Director John Stephen Morris Turner acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,575.00. Company insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.