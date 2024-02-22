GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 16.2%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) fell 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 2,442,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,450,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.27.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

