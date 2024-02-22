Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 103536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Gowest Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Gowest Gold Company Profile

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 62 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 120 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

Featured Articles

