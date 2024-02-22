Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Grab updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Grab Trading Down 8.4 %

GRAB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 73,202,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,393,475. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grab by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

