Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $154.94 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 156,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.42 million, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on GTE

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.