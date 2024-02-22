Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

GPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,877. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

