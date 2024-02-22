Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Graphic Packaging updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

