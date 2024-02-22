Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE GPK opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

