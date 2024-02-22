Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Trading Down 5.2%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.65. 3,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.