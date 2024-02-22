Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 489,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 175,820 shares.The stock last traded at $8.53 and had previously closed at $8.62.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Grosvenor Capital Management from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -151.72%.

In other news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,734.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $664,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 1,563.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

