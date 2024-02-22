Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 937986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
Guild Esports Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27.
Guild Esports Company Profile
Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.
