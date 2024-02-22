Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.27

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.27 and last traded at $125.27, with a volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.23.
Hannover Rück Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.86.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hannover Rück
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.