Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.27

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.27 and last traded at $125.27, with a volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.23.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.86.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

