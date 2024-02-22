Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Down 5.8%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 327,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 324,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

