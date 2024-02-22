HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.84. 1,586,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $318.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.35 and a 200-day moving average of $264.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

