Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $3.76 billion and $299.38 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00071079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,679,155,194 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,527.230022 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10246661 USD and is down -7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 220 active market(s) with $240,965,848.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

