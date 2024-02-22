Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 192,096 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 128,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and, beauty care, and laundry and home care business worldwide. It operates through Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including automotive and metals; packaging and consumer goods; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

