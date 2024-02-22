HI Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $504,695.86 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015141 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001368 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,237.87 or 1.00016285 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00179540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00059364 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $454,145.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

