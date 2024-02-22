Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.05% of Alcoa worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 52.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 546,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 188,183 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 609.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 226,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 194,854 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. 6,718,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,688. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.96%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

