Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,818,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,908,000 after purchasing an additional 991,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,205,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,258,000 after purchasing an additional 932,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $93.61. 8,686,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,041,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2359 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

