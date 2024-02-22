Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,393 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 3.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $32,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM traded up $9.99 on Thursday, hitting $293.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,263,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,370. The firm has a market cap of $284.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $295.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.86.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $3,360,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,801,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,757,207.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,403,805 shares of company stock worth $375,406,756. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

