Hollencrest Capital Management Has $11.55 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.3% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,158,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

