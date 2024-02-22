Hollencrest Capital Management Has $18.98 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.1% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $18,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SDY traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $125.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $127.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

