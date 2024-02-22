Hollencrest Capital Management Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of META traded up $18.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $486.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,595,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,587,020. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $489.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total value of $188,828.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,075,773 shares of company stock valued at $424,128,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

