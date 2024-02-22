Hollencrest Capital Management Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,121. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $178.65.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

