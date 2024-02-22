Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 153 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after purchasing an additional 888,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after buying an additional 42,838 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $120.64. 433,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.