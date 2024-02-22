Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,994,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,044,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.