Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 9,515 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,023. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

