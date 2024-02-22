Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.260-15.260 EPS.

NYSE HD traded up $5.44 on Thursday, hitting $369.57. 1,330,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.97 and a 200-day moving average of $325.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $370.71. The stock has a market cap of $367.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

