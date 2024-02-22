Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.260-15.260 EPS.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $367.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $370.71. The company has a market capitalization of $366.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.86.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 35.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

