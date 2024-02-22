Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.