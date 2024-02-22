iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$93.81 and last traded at C$93.55, with a volume of 105424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.85.

iA Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$90.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total transaction of C$178,926.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,225,447. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

