Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Down 7% After Insider Selling

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $41.78 and last traded at $41.87. Approximately 61,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 267,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Specifically, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Ichor Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 450.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400,548 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,093,000 after acquiring an additional 265,677 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ichor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 253,478 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

