IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %
IDYA stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $47.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 12,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $490,930.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,142,595.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.
Check Out Our Latest Report on IDEAYA Biosciences
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IDEAYA Biosciences
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.