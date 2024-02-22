IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.47

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.47 and last traded at $103.30, with a volume of 27829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.28.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 13,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $1,131,671.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,607,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,685,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 13,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $1,131,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,607,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,685,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,627,509.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,175 shares of company stock valued at $14,059,084 in the last ninety days. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in IES by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IES by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth about $10,239,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

