Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Iluka Resources Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ILKAY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 423. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $39.31.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
