Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Iluka Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ILKAY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 423. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

