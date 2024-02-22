ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 1,706,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,263,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after buying an additional 4,342,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after buying an additional 2,533,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $10,549,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 784,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.