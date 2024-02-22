Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737,291 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,017 shares during the period. Imperial Oil accounts for about 0.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Imperial Oil worth $168,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.