Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) CAO Michael J. Scheske Sells 7,590 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE IR traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.79. 2,468,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

