Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.26

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 7386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 11.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
