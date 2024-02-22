Insider Buying: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Purchases 126,947 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 126,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,968,947.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,005,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,737,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 214,640 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,324,773.60.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,342 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $331,868.10.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,896 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $278,461.76.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,476 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $130,530.40.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,823 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $690,722.43.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $230,014.40.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $838,244.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $2,049,829.74.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $522,692.52.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $941,477.68.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 457,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,100. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $76,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

