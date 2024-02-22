Insider Buying: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Purchases 126,947 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 126,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,968,947.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,005,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,737,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 214,640 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,324,773.60.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,342 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $331,868.10.
- On Tuesday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,896 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $278,461.76.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,476 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $130,530.40.
- On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,823 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $690,722.43.
- On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $230,014.40.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $838,244.40.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $2,049,829.74.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $522,692.52.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $941,477.68.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 457,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,100. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $76,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
–
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.