Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CFO Sells 5,341 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $46,733.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Ardelyx stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.82. 9,538,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641,242. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 47.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,063,000 after buying an additional 7,234,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 278.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,246 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $2,950,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

