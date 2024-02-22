Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Sells 3,920 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.83. 592,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,199. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $27.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 86,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $2,960,000.

